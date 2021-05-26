Cancel
Moor Mother joins Sons of Kemet on Black power anthem “Pick Up Your Burning Cross”

By Sarah Hojsak
xpn.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter releasing their third album Black To The Future earlier this month, jazz group Sons of Kemet is back with a music video for the song “Pick Up Your Burning Cross.”. For “Pick Up Your Burning Cross,” the core group of Theon Cross, Edward Wakili-Hick, and Tom Skinner sought out two collaborators, singer-composer Angel Bat Dawid and Philly’s own Moor Mother. The American musicians join the British group to articulate their shared struggle for Black power, a theme seen across the album.

thekey.xpn.org
Tom Skinner
