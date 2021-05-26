Cancel
Minnesota State

41-year-old graduates from law school with a strong message. She was rejected by 20 law schools, 20 years ago

Upworthy
Upworthy
 17 days ago
It is important for us to hear that we are never too old to succeed. There is no age limit for achieving your goals and chasing your dreams. Amber Goodwin serves as a reminder that it is never too late to go after what you want. Goodwin's lifelong dream was to study law. Now, at the age of 41, she will finally be graduating from Mitchell Hamline School of Law, in St. Paul, Minnesota. She shared her accomplishment on Twitter encouraging other women to pursue their dreams as well. Goodwin's grit and perseverance have become an inspiration for many on the internet, who have found a role model in her.

Minnesota State
Upworthy

