Video: Man accused of firing several shots during fight at Upper Deck Bar & Grill
NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WJW) — A man was arrested on several charges after police said he fired several shots from a semi-automatic rifle at Upper Deck Bar & Grill Tuesday. According to New Franklin police, Cameron Rivers, 20, of Akron, faces charges of inducing panic, illegal possession of a firearm in liquor permit premises, felonious assault, having a weapon under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, driving under suspension and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.fox8.com