New Franklin, OH

Video: Man accused of firing several shots during fight at Upper Deck Bar & Grill

By Darcie Loreno
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WJW) — A man was arrested on several charges after police said he fired several shots from a semi-automatic rifle at Upper Deck Bar & Grill Tuesday. According to New Franklin police, Cameron Rivers, 20, of Akron, faces charges of inducing panic, illegal possession of a firearm in liquor permit premises, felonious assault, having a weapon under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, driving under suspension and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

fox8.com
