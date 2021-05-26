Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Super Flower Blood Moon 2021: 10 stunning photos of May’s full moon, lunar eclipse

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BQYMR_0aBxMlmw00

Skygazers received a special treat early Wednesday as May’s full moon – a supermoon – coincided with a lunar eclipse.

Social media users are sharing their photos with the hashtags #bloodmoon, #flowermoon, #supermoon and #lunareclipse. Here are some of our favorites:

1. Seattle

Photo by @siglivetoeat, Instagram

2. Hunter-Fryingpan Wilderness, Colorado

Photo by @anndriggers, Instagram

3. Australia

Photo by @damiendavidjames, Instagram

4. Rochester, New York

Photo by @genesee_n_me, Instagram

5. Queensland, Australia

Photo by @life.simply.captured, Instagram

6. Hull, Massachusetts

Photo by @snapshotzbysusan, Instagram

7. Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

Photo by @nicholas_skylar, Instagram

8. Hawaii

Photo by @curt.dodds, Instagram

9. Madison, Wisconsin

Photo by @mr_chad_thompson, Instagram

10. Colorado

Photo by @mountainlifeindustries, Instagram

©2021 Cox Media Group

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Full Eclipse#Super Flower#Lunar Eclipse#Full Moon#Blood Moon#Supermoon Eclipse#Seattle Photo#Siglivetoeat#Instagram View#Colorado Photo#Anndriggers#Australia Photo#Damiendavidjames#Genesee N Me#Geoff Genny#Massachusetts Photo#Snapshotzbysusan#Snapshots#Hawaii Photo#Wisconsin Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
News Break
Instagram
Related
Astronomynewpaper24.com

‘Tremendous blood moon’ complete lunar eclipse transfixes viewers world wide – NEWPAPER24

‘Tremendous blood moon’ complete lunar eclipse transfixes viewers world wide. Individuals world wide stayed up on Wednesday to observe a cosmic occasion referred to as a brilliant blood moon, a mixture of a complete lunar eclipse and a brighter-than-usual tremendous moon.Through the build-up, a glittering moon rose above the horizon. Because the Earth’s shadow started taking bites from the moon, it created a dramatic impact. Half the moon vanished, leaving it trying like a black-and-white biscuit.When the total eclipse took maintain, nevertheless, the moon darkened, turning a smudgy darkish orange color for…
Astronomyresilience.org

Blood Moon

Sometimes at night when sleep escapes me I walk along the road beside the bay. The cars are long gone, and there is only the sound of the wind and the egrets squawking in the nearby wetlands. Early this morning I encountered a family of deer watching me in the long grass, before they vanished into the silence. Then I found the blood moon eclipsed through the trees, an elemental mystery that reaches deep into our ancestral memories, before our consciousness was obscured by science and reason. In the pristine darkness I could sense an earlier land that was not cut up by houses, lawns, or driveways, where pathways were more like the deer trails that run from the edge of my garden into the deeper forest.
Jefferson, MEwiscassetnewspaper.com

Full Moon Paddle

Midcoast Conservancy will host a full moon paddle at its Hidden Valley Nature Center (HVNC) in Jefferson on Wednesday, June 23, from 8-10 p.m. Participants can enjoy the silvery glow of the “strawberry” moon from canoes provided by the nature center as they glide along Little Dyer Pond after a beautiful mile-and-a half hike into the woods.
AstronomyEarth & Sky

May lunar eclipse and a colorful cosmic cloud

2021’s first eclipse – the May lunar eclipse on the 26th – took place in the sky near the Rho Ophiuchi Cloud Complex. This colorful cosmic cloud is a favorite target for astrophotographers. The photos on this page show the Rho Ophiuchi region, which, in its entirety, stretches 4.5 degrees by 6.5 degrees across the dome of the sky. For reference, the width of the full moon is 1/2 degree. Next to the constellation Ophiuchus in the sky is the constellation Scorpius. Its brightest star Antares also appears in some of these photos, shining brightly from 550 light-years away.
Photographyactionnewsjax.com

Photos: 'Ring of fire' solar eclipse delights skygazers

Photos: 'Ring of fire' solar eclipse delights skygazers In this handout image provided by NASA, a partial solar eclipse is seen as the sun rises behind the Capitol Building on June 10, 2021, in Arlington, Virginia. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images)
Salt Lake City, UTzexprwire.com

The Annular Solar Eclipse and the Super Blood Moon Lead to the Coming of Messiah

The Biblical Prophecies are fulfilling now and the 2,000-year Mystery of Revelation will be unveiled. Salt Lake City, UT, June 11, 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Today, there will be an Annular Solar Eclipse in the sky. Along with the Super Blood Moon two weeks ago on May 26, 2021, this special combination of the “Black Sun” and the “Blood Moon” is not just a natural phenomenon in the sky, but also the prophetic sign with the Biblical and historical significance.
Astronomytribuneledgernews.com

Solar eclipse photos: 2021 ‘sunrise eclipse’ creates a stunning sight

The U.S. woke up to a special “sunrise eclipse” Thursday morning. The partial solar eclipse occurred around 5:40 a.m. in Upstate New York, with about 77% of the sun hidden by the moon. Some viewers in North America reported a “ring of fire” visual that appeared to show the sun glowing in a ring around the moon, or an annular eclipse (rather than a total eclipse), but the stunning sight was over by 6:30 a.m.
AstronomyPosted by
POPSUGAR

June Marks the Final Supermoon of 2021, Called a "Super Strawberry Moon"

If you think you've seen all the celestial events to happen this year, you've got another thing coming. While May gave us a handful of reasons to keep our eyes to the sky (like its Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower and Super Flower Blood Moon), June's locked and loaded with starry happenings as well. From its stunning solar eclipse on June 10 to a Super Strawberry Moon — which takes place on June 24 and is the last supermoon of 2021 (!) and the last full moon of spring — June's yet another month for astrological awakenings. If you're interested in how the heck to watch the Super Strawberry Moon, here's what you need to know.
AstronomyThe Sun US

How June’s full strawberry moon will affect YOUR star sign

THIS month’s full moon, also called the Strawberry Moon, will take place on June 24. It will happen soon after the longest day of the year (known as the summer solstice). What this means is that both the moon and the sun will be reaching the peak of their cycles at roughly the same time -- an event sure to affect us all astrologically!
AstronomyGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

The art side of the moon: Local couple's artwork headed to lunar surface

Kind of like phases of the moon, James and Leigh Ann Van Fossan know well the phases of skepticism that can gradually cross a face. The sideways look of “yeah, right.” The raised eyebrows. The perplexed, “seriously?” The eyes that glaze as mental wheels turn, trying to comprehend how, exactly, oil paintings could be sent to the moon.
Utah Stateupr.org

Wild About Utah: Full Moon Serenade

The serenades around where I live begin early. Today it was during the full moon at 3 a.m., in a break from the blessed rain. The chorus is mostly of robins, but one voice sticks out as new; a call I do not know; a love letter to the curiosity of who could make such a call. I have hope that I’ll be able to find who sings like a Geddy Lee who has found Xanadu. It isn’t the first mystery bird I’ve encountered though.