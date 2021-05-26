Cancel
Denton, TX

Denton police shoot suspect who fired gun at them

By Mark Smith
The Cross Timbers Gazette
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 16 days ago
Two Denton police officers have been placed on administrative leave Wednesday morning after shooting a man who fired a handgun at them. In a news conference early Wednesday morning, Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon said that an officer responded at 2:18 a.m. to a reported disturbance at Pace’s Crossing apartments, near the Loop 288/I-35E interchange. The caller reported hearing what sounded like gunshots and a woman being hit an hour earlier and then again right before calling. As the responding officer approached the apartment, he heard a gunshot and called for backup, and two more officers came.

