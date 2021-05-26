Cancel
SBA launches the Community Navigator Pilot Program

By BIZ Magazine
bizmagsb.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that it is accepting applications for its new Community Navigator Pilot Program. This new initiative, established by the American Rescue Plan, will leverage a community navigator approach to reach our nation’s smallest businesses, with a priority focus on those owned by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, as well as women and veterans. SBA will accept applications through July 12, 2021, and anticipates making award decisions by August 2021. The Biden-Harris Administration has made delivering equitable relief to hard-hit small businesses a top priority and will continue to take steps to ensure equitable distribution of relief.

bizmagsb.com
