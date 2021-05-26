SBA launches the Community Navigator Pilot Program

Fort Lee-based Anhelo announced its launch as a new offering dedicated to helping the Latino community navigate the complexities of Medicare. Coming at a critical moment in the lives of Hispanic Americans, who face compounding health disparities as well as new challenges brought by the COVID-19 crisis, Anhelo begins its mission to support an underserved market. According to U.S. Census data, the number of Hispanics who qualify for Medicare is accelerating every year, yet nearly 70% of Latino adults have little to some knowledge of Medicare programs. Driven by a passion for accessibility and education, Anhelo is a company solely developed and designed for the Latino community.