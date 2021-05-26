CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
INDIANS BASEBALL OPENS SEASON WITH DOUBLEHEADER SPLIT

 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleOskaloosa opened its baseball season Tuesday (5/25) by splitting a doubleheader at Knoxville. The Panthers took the first game 7-4. Shortstop Luke Spaur scored twice and drove in two runs for Knoxville. In the nightcap, Oskaloosa rallied for four runs in the fifth inning to defeat Knoxville 5-4. Jarrett Czerwinski had two hits and a run batted in and also pitched the seventh inning for a save. The Indians open their home season Wednesday night (5/26) against Ottumwa at 7:30 at the High School.

