INDIANS BASEBALL OPENS SEASON WITH DOUBLEHEADER SPLIT

Cuesta Women's Soccer opened its 2021 Western State Conference schedule last week with a defensive barnburner against Oxnard and then battled Santa Barbara City under the lights at La Playa Stadium. The Cougars scored in the final ten minutes to beat the Condors, 1-0, on Wednesday, but the Vaqueros scored twice before the sunset and held Cuesta scoreless, 2-0, on Friday. The loss dropped the Cougars to 2-5 overall and 1-1 in WSC play. The Cougars began the season ranked #19 in the State, but their offense has stalled since their season-opening win over Sequoias, 4-0. Cuesta has only scored twice over the past month and dropped have out of the rankings.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO