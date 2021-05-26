Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

UK judge ends trial of alleged coverup in 96 stadium deaths

By PAN PYLAS
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z4xbN_0aBxMXNe00

LONDON — (AP) — A British judge on Wednesday ended the trial of two former police officers and an ex-lawyer on charges of perverting the course of justice in connection with the 1989 Hillsborough soccer stadium disaster that saw 96 Liverpool fans die.

After four weeks of evidence, Judge William Davis told jurors in Salford, northwest England, he agreed with lawyers for the defendants that there was no case they could properly consider.

Donald Denton, an 83-year-old retired chief superintendent at South Yorkshire Police, former detective chief inspector Alan Foster, 74, and former solicitor Peter Metcalf, 71, had each been charged with acting to pervert the course of justice.

They were accused of amending police officers’ statements after the disaster in an attempt to minimize the blame that would be heaped on the police force after a crush of fans inside two standing-room-only areas of the stadium led to the deaths and hundreds of injuries.

The judge said the amended statements were intended for a subsequent public inquiry into sporting event safety that was not a “course of public justice” and therefore could not be perverted.

“Whatever the anxiety and distress, I have to determine whether there is evidence to support the particular criminal offense with which these defendants have been charged,” David said. “In concluding that there is not, that is all I do.”

Families have waged a decades-long quest to seek justice for their loved ones who died on April 15, 1989, during the crush at a soccer match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest. The deaths initially were ruled accidental — a ruling overturned in 2012 after a new, wide-ranging inquiry.

Lawyers acting on behalf of the defendants expressed their sympathy to the families of the people who died but criticized the Crown Prosecution Service for pursuing the case.

“There are serious questions to be asked about how at least 70 million pounds ($100 million) of public money could be spent on an investigation which uncovered no evidence of criminal conduct of any kind, but which somehow took so long to come to the conclusion in a court of law," said Mike Renton, Denton's lawyer.

Sue Hemming, the director of legal services at the Crown Prosecution Service, said it was “right to bring this case and for a court to hear the evidence of what happened in the aftermath of the Hillsborough disaster.”

The ruling was met with dismay from families as well as campaigners who work on behalf of the bereaved.

Speaking outside court, Christine Burke, whose father, Henry, died in the disaster, said she was “devastated” by the collapse of the case.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, who has been heavily involved in the campaign for justice for Hillsborough victims, slammed the court decision a “disgrace and so disrespectful to the families.”

“Why was it not left to the jury to decide? From what I have witnessed first-hand over the last four years, I can only conclude that the scales of justice in this country are weighed heavily against ordinary people,” Burnham said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Burnham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Trial Court#Criminal Court#Trial Lawyers#Criminal Law#Defendants#Ap#British#Nottingham Forest#Greater Manchester#The Associated Press#South Yorkshire Police#Liverpool#Deaths#Judge William Davis#Criminal Conduct#Public Justice#Hillsborough Victims#Campaigners#Legal Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Related
LawBBC

Hillsborough law review considered, says justice minister

The justice secretary has said the government would "always consider opportunities to review the law" after an MP described the collapse of Hillsborough trials as a "catastrophic failure" of the legal system. Robert Buckland was responding to an urgent question from MP Maria Eagle. It follows the recent acquittal of...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Records of Priti Patel’s contact with police over XR protest deleted in ‘IT glitch’, court hears

Police records of Priti Patel’s contact with senior officers over an Extinction Rebellion protest were lost because of an “IT glitch”, a court has heard.Defence lawyers representing protesters charged over the blockade of a Rupert Murdoch-owned printing works in September argue they cannot have a fair trial because the extent of alleged political interference is unknown.St Albans Magistrates’ Court heard that the home secretary was alerted to the protest in Broxbourne “by contacts in the media”.It was told that she called Hertfordshire Police chief constable Charlie Hall several times during the protest, and sent a text message to the...
LawSaipan Tribune

Jury trial set for alleged drug dealer

The jury trial for an alleged meth dealer is scheduled for Aug. 3 in the U.S. District Court for the NMI. Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona ordered the trial date on June 1. Eugene Ka Lok Wong is in court on one count of “possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and one count of attempt to possess with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.”
Politicsnewagebd.net

Death-row convicts top 2,000 as 1,300 appeals await hearing

The number of death-row convicts has crossed 2,000 with over 1,300 appeals of such convicts pending for hearing by the High Court and the Appellate Division for years. Inspector general of prisons Md Mominur Rahman Mamun told New Age that there were 2,006 death-row convicts as of June 9. Of...
Sex CrimesLaw.com

'Let Me Touch You': Judge Faces Discipline Over Alleged Groping

A suspended municipal judge who allegedly groped a woman in his law office has been hit with a list of disciplinary charges from the Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct. Nino Falcone, a part-time judge in North Bergen Municipal Court, is accused of violating four canons of the Code of Judicial Conduct. A suspension from his judicial office that was instituted in September 2019 remains in effect.
PoliticsBBC

Jodey Whiting: DWP allowed involvement in High Court inquest decision

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has been allowed to be involved in a High Court case concerning a woman who killed herself after her benefits were stopped. Jodey Whiting, 42, died in 2017 after disability payments were halted because she missed a capability assessment. The High Court is...
Washington County, RITurnto10.com

Judge denies motion to dismiss charges in racial tirade trial

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Christine Longo was back in Washington County Court on Thursday afternoon as Associate Justice James Caruolo denied her motion to dismiss the case against her, ruling that her tirade directed toward a Black family visiting the Coast Guard House restaurant last summer was not protected speech under the First Amendment.
Caldwell County, NCNews-Topic

Judge denies allegations of misconduct

A judge accused by a defense attorney of misconduct denies he has done anything wrong and in turn alleges that the attorney has habitually failed to come to court when her clients were scheduled to be there. Judge Robert C. Ervin characterized the dispute with attorney Lisa Dubs as “a...
Peabody, MASalem News

Judge finds suspect in 2015 murder competent to stand trial

PEABODY — Six years after his arrest in his ex-wife's bludgeoning death, a Peabody man has been found competent to stand trial. In a six-page ruling on Friday, Lawrence Superior Court Judge William Barrett concluded that Joseph Buonanduci is capable of understanding and participating in legal proceedings in the case.