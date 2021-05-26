TSA prepares for summer travel surge ahead of Memorial Day

As CBS News' Michael George reports, the Transportation Security Administration counted more than 1.9 million people traveling through U.S. airports Friday, a number that hasn't been seen since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was just beginning. Dr. Anand Swaminathan, an assistant clinical professor of emergency medicine at St. Joseph's Hospital in New Jersey, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the potential pandemic impacts of this weekend's mass travel and what travelers should do when they reach their destination. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​