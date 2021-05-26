Cancel
TSA prepares for summer travel surge ahead of Memorial Day

By Shelby Cassesse
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Airports have seen a steady increase in travelers over the last few months, and the Transportation Security Administration expects this Memorial Day weekend to be their busiest in a while. In April of last year, air travel hit a record low. TSA screened a total of 87,000 people nationwide on...

TravelPosted by
The Hill

Mayorkas says TSA ready for Memorial Day travel: 'People will see lines'

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warned Friday that “people will see lines” at airports over Memorial Day weekend, but added that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is “ready” for the resurgence of travel. In an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Mayorkas said the TSA, which falls under the authority...
Albany, NYwamc.org

At Albany Airport, TSA Officials Predict Busy Summer Travel Season

With much of the country in pandemic recovery mode, the Transportation Security Administration expects thousands to travel over the Memorial Day weekend. Albany International Airport officials say they’re ready for the holiday surge. As Americans by the thousands take to the air, the TSA wants to educate passengers about its...
Syracuse, NYwrvo.org

TSA officials expect more travelers than ever this summer

As Memorial Day kicks off the summer travel season, TSA officials expect more travelers than at any time in the pandemic so far. There are still some COVID rules in place. TSA’s Upstate Federal Security Director Bart Johnson said the checkpoint experience will be different for anyone who hasn’t flown since the pandemic started over a year ago. There are fewer touchpoints for travelers. TSA officers wear masks and urge people to remain socially distant. Travelers can take off masks for a few seconds so officers can match an individual’s face to a photo ID. But beyond that it’s masks on for everyone, all the time.
Austin, TXAustin American-Statesman

Austin airport sees long lines ahead of Memorial Day as vaccinations enable safer travel

Traveling is making a comeback, as long lines formed at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Friday ahead of Memorial Day weekend. Passenger traffic at the Austin airport has been picking up since March with the rise in coronavirus vaccines and a fall in coronavirus cases, marking a rebound in the volume of passenger traffic since the beginning of the year.
Lifestylefoxla.com

Memorial Day Weekend: TSA screens most passengers of pandemic-era

Air travel has reached new pandemic-era highs this Memorial Day Weekend. Last year, Memorial Day Weekend fell between May 22 and May 25. In that timeframe, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened 1.1 million passengers. This holiday weekend, the TSA has screened more passengers than that so far on a daily basis.
LifestyleTravelPulse

TSA Reveals Passenger Traffic Numbers for Busy Memorial Day Weekend

Despite the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced that over 1.9 million people were screened at airport checkpoints around the United States on Memorial Day. According to the TSA’s official website, 1,900,170 travelers were screened at security checkpoints on Monday, up from the 353,261...
TravelKITV.com

Hawaiian Airlines prepares for influx of travelers during Memorial Day weekend

To prepare for an expected influx of travelers because of the holiday, Hawaiian Airlines is boosting its customer service staff by adding a group called "Team Kokua". It's more than a dozen employees stepping aside from their normal positions -- to help passengers navigate the possible chaos at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
Public Healthabccolumbia.com

Consumer News: TSA reports millions people traveled during Memorial Day Weekend, could future vaccines come without a needle?

CNN– Experts say when its all said and done, Memorial Day could be the busiest day at America’s airports during the pandemic. The TSA reported screening more than seven million people between Thursday-Sunday. On Sunday alone, 1.65 million travelers went through TSA screening. Experts say Memorial Day should cap off a record weekend of holiday travel and kick off a busy start to the summer.
Travelthereminder.ca

Airlines prepared for unruly passengers ahead of return to air travel

HALIFAX — Some Canadian airlines and flight crew members say they’re prepared for the resumption of air travel in Canada despite reports of increased in-flight disturbances. Air Line Pilots Association Canada president Timothy Perry says flight crews have noticed an increase in unruly behaviour since the start of the pandemic...
Travelalaturkanews.com

TSA sees record pandemic air travel to start Memorial Day weekend

As CBS News' Michael George reports, the Transportation Security Administration counted more than 1.9 million people traveling through U.S. airports Friday, a number that hasn't been seen since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was just beginning. Dr. Anand Swaminathan, an assistant clinical professor of emergency medicine at St. Joseph's Hospital in New Jersey, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the potential pandemic impacts of this weekend's mass travel and what travelers should do when they reach their destination. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​
FOX Carolina

Memorial Day Weekend holiday travel

Many are packing up and hitting the road for Memorial Day Weekend. Grace Runkel has some things to consider while traveling.
Travelccbusinessalliance.com

AAA: AIR TRAVEL INCREASES; CRUISE LINES PREPARE TO SET SAIL

The return to travel continues gaining momentum across the U.S. and around the world, according to AAA. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says the Friday and Monday of Memorial Day weekend were the busiest days for U.S. air travel since March 2020. Countries like France, Portugal and Spain have announced...
Richmond, VANBC12

Richmond International Airport prepares for increase in summer travel

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As more travelers take to the skies, Richmond International Airport is preparing for their summer travel rush. Perry Miller, president and CEO of Richmond International Airport, says officials have seen a rise in travelers double in the last couple of months. “When the pandemic hit, when...