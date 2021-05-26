Cancel
Earth’s shadow creeps across moon ahead of super blood moon

crossroadstoday.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — In the end, the buildup seemed to eclipse the finale. People across New Zealand and around the world stayed up Wednesday to watch a cosmic event called a super blood moon, a combination of a total lunar eclipse and a brighter-than-usual supermoon. During the buildup,...

www.crossroadstoday.com
Astronomynewpaper24.com

Hong Kong to expertise ‘tremendous blood moon’ throughout first whole lunar eclipse in three years – NEWPAPER24

Hong Kong to expertise ‘tremendous blood moon’ throughout first whole lunar eclipse in three years. A uncommon celestial alignment on Wednesday will give Hongkongers front-row seats to a phenomenon often called a “tremendous blood moon” when Asia experiences its first seen whole lunar eclipse in nearly three years.The eclipse will begin at 6.56pm, peak at 7.18pm and finish at 9.49pm.“It’s undoubtedly value taking a break day to catch this lunar eclipse,” mentioned Dickson Fu Wai-ho, president of the Sky Observers Affiliation of Hong Kong. “It begins fairly early, so folks may not have the ability to see it in time if…
Astronomysciencecodex.com

Queqiao: The bridge between Earth and the far side of the moon

Because of a phenomenon called gravitational locking, the Moon always faces the Earth from the same side. This proved useful in the early lunar landing missions in the 20th century, as there was always a direct line of sight for uninterrupted radiocommunications between Earth ground stations and equipment on the Moon. However, gravitational locking makes exploring the hidden face of the moon--the far side--much more challenging, because signals cannot be sent directly across the Moon towards Earth.
Jupiter, FLwhmp.com

Spacecraft buzzes Jupiter’s mega moon, 1st close-up in years

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s Juno spacecraft has provided the first close-ups of Jupiter’s largest moon in two decades. Juno zoomed past icy Ganymede on Monday, passing within 645 miles (1,038 kilometers). The last time a spacecraft came that close was in 2000 when NASA’s Galileo spacecraft swept past our solar system’s biggest moon.
Astronomytheclevelandamerican.com

What Can Anyone See That In the Night Sky In The Week that? Mars, Saturn, And A ‘Super Summer Strawberry Moon’ Sparkle In The Twilight

That each Monday, I highlight the celestial peaks for the coming week during the northern hemisphere (mid-northern latitudes), but make sure to check out my main feed for more in-depth articles on stargazing, astronomy, eclipses, and more. This is all about the “Super Strawberries Moon” this week. It’s the first, biggest, and brightest thunderstorm of the summer, and it’s also the lowest-hanging, so it would have an enormous influence. On Thursday, before it rises in the east. Take a few nights before that to look for bright Venus in the west after sunset, and also some Mars as it crosses through the Beehive Cluster; it will be directly in front of the starry sight on Wednesday, but if it’s clear, get clients eyes on any night either side if it’s clear—stargazers must take their chances.
Astronomytuipster.com

Death Star vibes. Early on June 10, the northern hemisphere can experience an annular or partial eclipse of the Sun. This happens when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth, partially blocking the Sun’s light. Watch it safely:

NASA.gov brings you the latest images, videos and news from America's space agency. Get the latest updates on NASA missions, watch NASA TV live, and learn about our quest to reveal the unknown and benefit all humankind. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Check out pics...
Astronomycentauri-dreams.org

Liquid Water on a Free Floating Planet’s Moon?

As we learn more about how planetary systems form, it’s becoming accepted that a large number of planets are being ejected from young systems because of their interactions with more massive worlds. I always referred to these as ‘rogue planets’ in previous articles on the subject, but a new paper from Patricio Javier Ávila (University of Concepción, Chile) and colleagues makes it clear that the term Free Floating Planet (FFP) is now widespread. A new acronym for us to master!
AstronomyDIY Photography

NASA shares stunningly detailed photos of Jupiter’s giant moon Ganymede

Juno spacecraft has brought us some of the most incredible photos of Jupiter over the last few years. It recently flew close to Jupiter’s giant moon Ganymede, and it’s the closest any spacecraft flew to it in more than 20 years. During its flyby, Juno took some photos, and as usual – it didn’t disappoint. The first two images were sent back to Earth and they give us a wonderful and detailed look at the icy mammoth.
AstronomyKTNV

NASA releases pictures of Jupiter's largest moon

NASA has released stunning new close-up pictures of Jupiter's largest moon. The pictures of the moon Ganymede were taken by a NASA solar-powered spacecraft. The pictures show details such as craters and what appear to be fault lines. NASA scientists hope to use the images to learn more about the...
Astronomyalbuquerqueexpress.com

NASA's Juno spacecraft sends back photos of Jupiter's moon

For the first time in 20 years, a NASA spacecraft has traveled close enough to one of Jupiter's moons to send back images. The spacecraft, named Juno, flew past the icy Ganymede moon on Monday, coming within 645 miles of its surface. NASA has released Juno's first pictures, showing Ganymede's...
Astronomyconsciousreminder.com

Super Full Moon In Capricorn On June 24th/25th: Mixed Bag Of Emotions

The Super Full Moon in Capricorn is scheduled to take place on 24th/25th June 2021 based on the time zone of the people. This Super Full Moon will be accompanied by energies that will comprise different frequencies and feelings. This energy will make us feel scattered or sometimes attracted in...
Salt Lake City, UTzexprwire.com

The Annular Solar Eclipse and the Super Blood Moon Lead to the Coming of Messiah

The Biblical Prophecies are fulfilling now and the 2,000-year Mystery of Revelation will be unveiled. Salt Lake City, UT, June 11, 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Today, there will be an Annular Solar Eclipse in the sky. Along with the Super Blood Moon two weeks ago on May 26, 2021, this special combination of the “Black Sun” and the “Blood Moon” is not just a natural phenomenon in the sky, but also the prophetic sign with the Biblical and historical significance.
Astronomydnyuz.com

What Is the Strawberry Moon? Meaning of June 2021’s Full Moon

Next week skywatchers will be able to see June’s full moon, also called the strawberry moon, on Thursday, June 24. The name “strawberry moon” is thought to have been first used by the Algonquin tribes of North America, according to NASA. The space agency’s Gordon Johnston, who writes monthly articles...
Astronomylifeinbrunswickcounty.com

Voyage to the Moon

An exciting new adventure game at Ingram Planetarium offers an escape room experience like no other!. Ingram Planetarium has a new interactive, game-based program that lets players voyage to the moon and complete fun and interactive missions to save their lunar outpost. Perfect for adventurers age 8 and older, it is a great way for children and adults to explore what it might be like for future lunar explorers on the moon’s surface.