Macomb Heritage Days will take place June 24-26, 2021 with the Bob Anstine Memorial Parade scheduled on Saturday, June 26th beginning promptly at 10 a.m. The Heritage Days committee encourages all local businesses, non-profit organizations and service clubs to participate in the parade in a demonstration of their support for the annual event and our vibrant community, be it building a float, riding in a unique vehicle, or marching in the parade route. Political organizations are welcome to participate but are not eligible for contest prizes.