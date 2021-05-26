CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

DEFENSE BEGINS PRESENTING ITS CASE IN BAHENA RIVERA MURDER TRIAL

By Name
radiokmzn.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleTestimony continues Wednesday (5/26)in Cristhian Bahena Rivera’s murder trial. He is charged with first degree murder in the July 2018 death of Mollie Tibbetts in Brooklyn. On Tuesday (5/25), the defense began presenting its case. Defense attorney Jennifer Frese said Bahena Rivera is a “yes” man and after what she described as a systematic confrontation rather than an interview with her client, he confessed to the crime.

radiokmzn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Buffalo News

Shane Casado testifies at murder trial; deliberations begin Wednesday

Shane Casado was confident and unafraid when he exited his South Buffalo home to confront Rachael Weirzbicki while carrying a loaded, .22-caliber rifle, according to prosecutors. In the eyes of his defense attorneys, Casado was face to face with an emotionally abusive woman who had been violent in the past...
BUFFALO, NY
davisvanguard.org

Defense Teams Battle in Closing Arguments of Murder/Carjacking Case

OAKLAND, CA – The defense teams for Damone Haynes and Anthony Rhodes clashed as they delivered their closing arguments in the final act of a murder/carjacking trial here Tuesday in Alameda County Superior Court. Judge Trina Thompson first heard Lindsay Horstman, Haynes’ attorney, explain to the jury that they themselves...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mollie Tibbetts
Pawhuska Journal

Murder/manslaughter case slated for trial

A prosecution now more than three years in the making was scheduled late last week to come to trial Monday, Oct. 4 in Osage County District Court. The defendant, Dakoda Aaron McCauley, 27, of Barnsdall, has been charged with second-degree murder or, in the alternative, first-degree manslaughter in the May 2018 death of a man identified as Frankie Cotto. The deceased had reportedly been a guest at McCauley's home.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
Forsyth County News

Key evidence sticks in pre-trial hearing for Hannah Bender murder case

When Austin Todd Stryker’s trial starts on Nov. 1 for his alleged role in Hannah Bender’s murder, his lawyers will still have to argue against the state connecting his motive to gang-related activity. Defendant Jerry Nesbit Harper will still be tried in tandem with Stryker after Northeastern Superior Court Judge...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder
listenupyall.com

Trial begins in the case of Arthur Moore

The trial begins in the case of Arthur Moore, the Natchez man accused of killing local folk artist James Henry Williams in January 2019. Moore was arrested two months later following a manhunt that included U.S. Marshals as well as local law enforcement. He was originally set to go to trial in June, but the case was continued to this week because one of the investigators scheduled to testify couldn’t appear in court then because of health reasons.
NATCHEZ, MS
orlandoweekly.com

Watch: Jury selection begins in second murder trial of Markeith Loyd

Jury selection is underway for Markeith Loyd, the once-convicted murderer who shot and killed Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton in January 2017. The closely watched trial had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but began in earnest today with the beginnings of jury selection. The process could take as long as a month, given the high-profile nature of the case. The jury that convicted Loyd on a charge of first-degree murder for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend was configured in less than a week.
ORLANDO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Day four: State, defense rests their case in Marian Williams trial

Day four of the trial for a woman accused of lighting a fire that killed three boys in Arcadia is underway. Marian Williams will not take the stand. Williams, 49, is accused of killing 8-year-old Kiani Clark, 10-year-old Marcus Clark, and 4-year-old Kemaren Clark in 2017 after setting a home on fire that was owned by her ex-boyfriend Arnold Mele, the boy’s grandfather.
ARCADIA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
KTRE

MURDER TRIAL DAY 12: State rests case in former nurse’s murder trial

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After 11 days of testimony, the prosecution in the trial of the former East Texas nurse accused of killing patients rested their case Wednesday. The defense began making their case by calling two people who have already testified. “We were very frightened. We came in in...
TYLER, TX
TheDailyBeast

Nazi Camp Guard, 100, Stays Silent as Murder Trial Begins

A 100-year-old man who worked as Nazi concentration-camp guard during World War Two refused to make a statement Thursday as he went on trial for allegedly assisting in the murder of more than 3,000 prisoners. The man, only identified as Josef S due to German privacy laws, obscured his face with a binder as he entered the Neuruppin state court in a wheelchair. The man is alleged to have worked at the Sachsenhausen camp—where an estimated 40,000 to 100,000 prisoners were killed—between 1942 and 1945. He’s charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder and is the oldest Nazi-era defendant to stand trial to date. Authorities have judged him to be fit enough to stand trial despite his age. Since the war, the man has reportedly lived in the Brandenburg area, where he worked as a locksmith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wnynewsnow.com

Murder Trial Moved In Warren County Case

WARREN – The trial for a Pennsylvania man charged with murder was moved to December. Court records obtained by WNY News Now reveal that Haggar Steven Brewer, 57, will now stand trial on Dec. 7 in Warren County Court. The trial was originally slated to begin last Monday. Brewer is...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
Times Daily

Defense attorneys ask to be withdrawn from Martin murder case

TUSCUMBIA — Two attorneys, who were appointed to represent murder suspect Brian Lansing Martin, filed motions Thursday afternoon to be taken off his case. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
TUSCUMBIA, AL
knightnews.com

Murder Trial for Man Accused of Killing UCF Grad in Line of Duty Begins

More than four years after UCF graduate and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton was killed in the line of duty, the man accused of causing her death is now on trial for murder. The jury selection phase of alleged cop-killer Markeith Loyd’s murder trial has been underway in the Orange County courthouse over the last several days.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy