Worship Leaders Matt Redman & Jeremy Riddle Launch Podcast June 1st

LOS ANGELES, CA. – (MAY 25, 2021) – Long-time friends UK worship leader Matt Redman and US worship leader Jeremy Riddle have joined together to launch their new podcast, “Redman & Riddle.” The first of eight episodes of the podcast will be available on June 1st at Apple, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Starting out as coffee shop chats, the two well-respected worship leaders decided to press record on their conversations and capture what has been on their hearts with the current state of worship music and the responsibilities they have as leaders. Click below for the podcast trailer for “Redman & Riddle.”