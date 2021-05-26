Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wapello County, IA

ARREST IN WAPELLO COUNTY BURGLARY

By Name
radiokmzn.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWapello County law enforcement has a suspect in custody for a burglary that happened in March. Back on March 10, Ottumwa Police found a 2019 Stingray that appeared to have been abandoned. The owners of the vehicle lived in the 8000 block of 163rd Avenue in Wapello County. Wapello County Sheriff’s Deputies investigated and found the home had been burglarized. An investigation found fingerprints and DNA linked to 35-year-old Tanner Shepherd Rash. Rash is charged with third degree burglary, first degree theft and second degree theft. Rash is being held in the Davis County Law Center on unrelated charges.

radiokmzn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wapello County, IA
Government
County
Wapello County, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Government
Wapello County, IA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Dna#County Police#Police Custody#Suspect In Custody#Law Enforcement#Ottumwa Police#Unrelated Charges#163rd Avenue#Rash#Fingerprints#March#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Eldon, IAOttumwa Courier

Sheriff's office takes fleeing suspect into custody

The Wapello County Sheriff's Office arrested an Eldon man Thursday afternoon after the suspect eluded deputies and fled on foot into a wooded area near Eldon. Around 4:30 p.m., a deputy attempted to stop Gary David Mooney Jr., 46, of Eldon during a stop stop for several traffic violations. Mooney refused to stop and eluded the deputy in a 1998 red Jeep Grant Cherokee.
Ottumwa, IAOttumwa Courier

Officers seize methamphetamine from Ottumwa residence

Several local law enforcement agencies seized over a pound of methamphetamine from an Ottumwa residence after executing a search warrant Thursday afternoon. Around 2:15 p.m., officers from the Ottumwa Police Department, Wapello County Sheriff's Office, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and the Southeast Iowa Inter-Agency Drug Task Force executed the warrant at 12 Friendly Lane and seized the methamphetamine, distribution quantities of marijuana and items related to the distribution of illegal drugs from the residence of Robert Allen Engle, 59, of Ottumwa.
Ottumwa, IAktvo.com

2 arrested after search of Ottumwa residence turns up meth and marijuana

OTTUMWA, Iowa — On Thursday afternoon, officers with the Ottumwa Police Department, the Wapello County Sherriff’s Office, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and the Southeast Iowa Inter-Agency Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence on Friendly Lane in Ottumwa. During the search, police seized over a pound...
Iowa Statektvo.com

SE Iowa man faces multiple charges after running from sheriff's deputies

WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is facing multiple charges after running from authorities. On Thursday afternoon, a Wapello County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop an SUV for traffic violations. The driver refused to stop and went east on 100th Street towards Agency, passing through the city and...
Ottumwa, IAkyoutv.com

Ottumwa man facing charges of possession of methamphetamine

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Ottumwa Police arrested and charged two people with possession of methamphetamine. Police say on Thursday, May 13th around 2:15 p.m., officers from the Ottumwa Police Department, Wapello County Sherriff’s Office, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and the Southeast Iowa Inter-Agency Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 12 Friendly Lane, in Ottumwa.