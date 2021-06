Where does all the Royal Family drama stand now that Lilibet Diana has entered the picture?. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are undoubtedly enjoying their first days with their infant daughter, but she came into the world at a bit of a tumultuous time for the family. After all, Meg’s pregnancy was announced during that bombshell Oprah interview, and not long before her birth, Harry dished some more dirt in his AppleTV+ docuseries, The Me You Can’t See.