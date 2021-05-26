Your letters: EBLM makes sense out of confusion

Thank you to those who brought in, and allowed Every Black Life Matters to speak in our community.

The guest speakers did an excellent job in helping me understand historical facts and sharing alternative ideas of how we can come together. I learned so much and feel better about being white. I, like many, are being shamed and feel guilty for things I have no control over.

It’s refreshing to have some sense made of all the confusion. I totally agree that our country is getting more separated and less diverse with the way things are now. The meetings sure beat burning buildings and killing each other. I pray we actually start talking about positive and fair resolutions for ALL.

Carmen Engelman of Mosinee

