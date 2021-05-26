Cancel
Wausau, WI

Your letters: EBLM makes sense out of confusion

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 16 days ago
Thank you to those who brought in, and allowed Every Black Life Matters to speak in our community.

The guest speakers did an excellent job in helping me understand historical facts and sharing alternative ideas of how we can come together. I learned so much and feel better about being white. I, like many, are being shamed and feel guilty for things I have no control over.

It’s refreshing to have some sense made of all the confusion. I totally agree that our country is getting more separated and less diverse with the way things are now. The meetings sure beat burning buildings and killing each other. I pray we actually start talking about positive and fair resolutions for ALL.

Carmen Engelman of Mosinee

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

