Annual Adopt a Sea Turtle Nest Program Opens for 2021

islandfreepress.org
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOuter Banks Forever, the local nonprofit partner of your OBX national parks, has opened its annual Adopt a Sea Turtle Nest program for the 2021 sea turtle nesting season which occurs each year between May and October. The Adopt a Sea Turtle Nest program supports projects and programs that protect and enhance Cape Hatteras National Seashore now and for future generations.

