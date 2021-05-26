Annual Adopt a Sea Turtle Nest Program Opens for 2021

The time is now. Sea Turtle nesting season is happening on our beaches and Coastal Connections wants to take you on toured late-night experiences of this natural magic. A four-year-old, nonprofit organization, Coastal Connections will take 20 people at a time to the beach to watch sea turtles lay their eggs. The guided tours begin 9 p.m. Fridays with an indoor educational presentation. Guests learn about sea turtle biology, threats to their survival, and how people play a critical role in their survival story. Guests are given special cards embedded with filter paper which, when viewed through, will reveal which kind of lights are sea turtle-friendly. While the educational program goes on, scouts from Coastal Connections scour the nearby beach to find a nesting loggerhead sea turtle. “We will then bring guests to the loggerhead so they can watch her as she finishes making her nest, and, covering her nest, returns to the ocean as she says adieu to her 110 eggs,” said Kendra Cope, founding director of Coastal Connections. “It’s cool, sentimental, spiritual. It’s building that connection with wildlife, getting people up close and personal with this ancient dinosaur.” Be prepared to linger. Guests have to wait until the turtle is laying her eggs in order to eliminate negative impacts of observation. There will be a little bit of movement around the sea turtle as guests take turns kneeling down behind the sea turtle to get a good view of the nesting process. And some will want to stay and watch the exhausted sea turtle make her way back into the water. The whole experience can last until midnight. And, sometimes, guides will not find a nesting loggerhead. “It’s all based on Mother Nature’s time schedule,” Cope said. “That’s why we have planned these extra activities.” The turtle walks, underwritten by Ryder’s Gourmet Market in Vero Beach, are free. However, you need to deposit $20 when registering. That is refunded when you arrive. Of course, you can always donate that $20 to Coastal Connections. Sea turtle nesting walks are only permitted by organizations authorized by the State of Florida. Cope said other groups offering the walks include Disney, Friends of Sebastian Inlet State Park, Friends of the Archie Carr Refuge, the Sea Turtle Conservancy and Stella Maris. Coastal Connections offer the walks in June and July. Available slots are filling up fast, so to register, go to Coastal-Connections.org. If you belong to an organization and would like Cope to come talk to your group and bring a batch of those special cards that let you see light the way sea turtles do, email her at Kendra@Coastal-Connections.org.