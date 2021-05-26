Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Oprah, Prince Harry to host ‘The Me You Can’t See’ town hall on mental health

By KATE FELDMAN, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 16 days ago

A week after their mental health series, “The Me You Can’t See,” launched on Apple TV+, Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are circling back to check in on their subjects.

The pair will host a follow-up town hall Friday for “a thought-provoking, wide-ranging conversation about mental health and emotional well-being, and where we go from here.”

“As the subjects offer further insight into their stories, experts share their guidance for continuing the global conversation,” Apple said in a statement Wednesday.

Among those returning are Glenn Close, mental health advocate and speaker Zak Williams and author and OnTrack NY peer counselor Ambar Martinez.

Close, one of the several celebrity guests in the original series, opened up about her experiences being raised in a cult and how it “psychologically traumatized” her.

“Because of the devastation, emotional and psychological of the cult, I have not been successful in my relationships and finding a permanent partner and I am sorry about that,” the 74-year-old “Fatal Attraction” star said.

“I think it is our natural state to be connected like that. I don’t think you ever change your trigger points, but at least you can be aware of them and maybe avoid situations that might make you vulnerable, especially in relationships.”

Lady Gaga, San Antonio Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan, Phoenix Suns’ Langston Galloway, Olympic boxer Virginia “Ginny” Fuchs and celebrity chef Rashad Armstead also sat for conversations in “The Me You Can’t See.”

And Harry himself opened up about his own mental health and how he coped with losing his mother, Princess Diana, as a young boy.

“I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs, willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling,” he said. “I would probably drink a week’s worth in one day on a Friday or a Saturday night and I would find myself drinking not because I was enjoying it but because I was trying to mask something.”

Since then, he has found his own therapist at the urging of now-wife Meghan Markle.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Glenn Close
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Langston Galloway
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio Spurs#British Royal Family#Celebrity Guests#Town Hall#Apple Tv#Ontrack Ny#Phoenix Suns#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Mental Health Advocate#Star#Speaker Zak Williams#Wide Ranging Conversation#Now Wife Meghan Markle#Original Series#Relationships#Visit Nydailynews Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Health
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Prince Harry's Apple TV+ Series 'The Me You Can't See' Releases First Trailer

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are teaming up to "lift the veil" on mental health. On Monday, Apple TV+ released the first official trailer for its upcoming series The Me You Can't See, a multi-part docuseries co-created and executive produced by Winfrey and the Duke of Sussex that explores mental health and emotional well-being with stories from people around the world.
CelebritiesWHAS 11

Meghan Markle and Lady Gaga Appear in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's 'The Me You Can't See' Trailer

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are shining a light on the struggles of people suffering from mental health issues in their new docuseries The Me You Can't See. The first trailer for the Apple TV+ series features appearances from around the world -- celebrities and every day people alike. Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, and Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, all make cameos in the clip.
Celebritiesledburyreporter.co.uk

Harry and Meghan appear in powerful trailer for duke’s mental health series

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have appeared as part of an emotionally-charged trailer for Harry’s mental health documentary series with Oprah Winfrey. Harry says in conversation with Winfrey: “To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today’s world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength.”
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Prince Harry and Oprah’s Docuseries Arrives This Month on Apple TV+

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's documentary series focusing on mental health awareness is heading to Apple TV+ this month. Titled The Me You Can't See, the show will feature Winfrey and the Duke of Sussex discussing mental health journeys and emotional well-being with a number of high-profile guests, including Lady Gaga, Glenn Close and NBA players DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway. Winfrey and Harry will open up about their own experiences too.
Mental Healthcelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry’s Mental Health Series “Another Blow For The Royal Family”

Prince Harry, 36, has steadily been in the spotlight these recent times, hugely because of his work promoting mental health and creating worldwide awareness for it. In his docuseries that he co-created with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke of Sussex opened up about his struggles with mental anxiety and how that affected his mindset for a long time until his then-girlfriend Meghan Markle urged him to seek the help of a therapist. He admits that four years later, he’s still seeing a therapist and working every day to heal.
CelebritiesSheKnows

Prince Harry Insisting That Royal Life Feels Like a Cage May Be Pushing Away William & Charles For Good

If Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey didn’t get the royals to pay attention to his side of the story, then his podcast with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on Armchair Expert surely did. The divide between family duty and freedom of choice probably got a bit wider after the family listened to Harry’s thoughts on the situation — and it doesn’t seem like their recent reunion at Prince Philip’s funeral helped at all.
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Piers Morgan slams Prince Harry over First Amendment commen

Washington [US], May 17 (ANI): British journalist and TV personality Piers Morgan recently penned a lengthy rebuke about Prince Harry after he appeared on a podcast and bad-mouthed the First Amendment. As per Fox News, the Duke of Sussex has faced some backlash from American political figures after he appeared...
Mercury News

Prince Harry’s ‘bonkers’ First Amendment quip fuels outrage among top U.S. conservatives

It looks like Prince Harry is assimilating just fine into the American life of a liberal celebrity: He’s becoming a regular target of top U.S. conservatives, who have roasted him for complaining about wanting privacy and about the way he and his wife, Meghan Markle — both millionaires — were cut off financially by the royal family when they moved to the United States.
Celebritiesnewsverses.com

Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey throw help behind different policing to psychological well being incidents

Prince Harry and his closest confidant Oprah Winfrey are throwing their help behind a tax-payer-funded different policing effort in Oregon that has been in operation for over three a long time. It responds to psychological well being conditions with a component of “care” as a substitute of armed police presumably leaving legislation enforcement to extra pertinent duties.
Posted by
iHeartRadio

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry 'Couldn't Wait' To Introduce Lili To The Queen

Last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor into the world. The little one is named after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and her grandmother, the late Princess Diana. Shortly after her arrival, baby Lili was introduced to her namesake via video chat. The Duke and...