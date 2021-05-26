Oprah, Prince Harry to host ‘The Me You Can’t See’ town hall on mental health

A week after their mental health series, “The Me You Can’t See,” launched on Apple TV+, Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are circling back to check in on their subjects.

The pair will host a follow-up town hall Friday for “a thought-provoking, wide-ranging conversation about mental health and emotional well-being, and where we go from here.”

“As the subjects offer further insight into their stories, experts share their guidance for continuing the global conversation,” Apple said in a statement Wednesday.

Among those returning are Glenn Close, mental health advocate and speaker Zak Williams and author and OnTrack NY peer counselor Ambar Martinez.

Close, one of the several celebrity guests in the original series, opened up about her experiences being raised in a cult and how it “psychologically traumatized” her.

“Because of the devastation, emotional and psychological of the cult, I have not been successful in my relationships and finding a permanent partner and I am sorry about that,” the 74-year-old “Fatal Attraction” star said.

“I think it is our natural state to be connected like that. I don’t think you ever change your trigger points, but at least you can be aware of them and maybe avoid situations that might make you vulnerable, especially in relationships.”

Lady Gaga, San Antonio Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan, Phoenix Suns’ Langston Galloway, Olympic boxer Virginia “Ginny” Fuchs and celebrity chef Rashad Armstead also sat for conversations in “The Me You Can’t See.”

And Harry himself opened up about his own mental health and how he coped with losing his mother, Princess Diana, as a young boy.

“I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs, willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling,” he said. “I would probably drink a week’s worth in one day on a Friday or a Saturday night and I would find myself drinking not because I was enjoying it but because I was trying to mask something.”

Since then, he has found his own therapist at the urging of now-wife Meghan Markle.