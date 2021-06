"In our time, when day by day humanity is being drawn closer together, and the ties between different peoples are becoming stronger the Church examines more closely her relationship to non-Christian religions. In her task of promoting unity and love among all, indeed among nations, she considers above all in this declaration what men and women have in common and what draws them to fellowship." These are the opening lines of Declaration on the Relation of the Church to Non-Christian Religions. Nostra Aetate. They were proclaimed by His Holiness, Pope Paul VI, on October 28, 1965.