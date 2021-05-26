Cancel
Restaurants

On the Border deals: How to get a year’s worth of Queso for $1

By Sandy C.
FanSided
FanSided
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat we love most from Tex-Mex and Mexican restaurants are the chips and dipping salsa! And at On the Border, you can’t go wrong with bottomless chips and a side of their delicious queso! Want the best queso deal? OTB has it!. Now, On the Border’s queso isn’t free, what...

guiltyeats.com
#On The Border#Food Drink#Mexico#Tex Mex#Mexican#Otb#The Queso Club#Salsa#Bottomless Chips#Sign Up#Love
