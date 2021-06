Those who have been vaccinated will no longer have to wear masks in movie theaters. The three main movie theater chains in the United States said that customers who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can forget about their face masks to go watch a movie unless required by state or local mandates. AMC Entertainment, Cinemark, and Regal Cinemas all said that customers who aren’t vaccinated should continue to wear masks and employees will still wear them. The chains also said they will continue implementing social-distancing measures and special cleaning protocols.