“So I call it compounded stress, because there are many, many stressors,” says Dr. Robin Tutor-Marcom, Director of the North Carolina Agromedicine Institute. The organization, an inter-institutional partnership sanctioned by the University of North Carolina, works in the area of farm safety and health. She shares a long list -- farm finance, market volatility, family pressures and intergenerational farm transfer, crop yield, and regulatory pressures. “The stressors are endless,” she says. At the Agromedicine Institute, she does everything from helping farmers find health insurance plans to developing grain silo safety programs. But a decade ago, Dr. Marcom realized the Institute had a gap in its services.