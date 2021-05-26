Cancel
Connecticut State

Republican Themis Klarides looking at a run for Connecticut governor in 2022

By Daniela Altimari, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 16 days ago

Themis Klarides, the former Republican leader in the Connecticut House of Representatives, is laying the groundwork for a run for governor in 2022.

Klarides said she is testing the waters and will use her own money to fund this exploratory phase. Should she decide to formally enter the race, she may seek out donations.

“As I consider a candidacy for governor in 2022, today I will be filing paperwork with the State Elections Enforcement Commission to indicate that I will be expending personal resources as part of this consideration,” she said in a statement Wednesday. “At this point, I will not be accepting contributions or conducting any fundraising as I conduct my due diligence. I believe deeply in the potential of our state, and that the status quo of the Lamont administration has failed our families. I look forward to listening to voters across the state as I carefully consider what is best for our state, our people, and my family.”

Her filing with the State Elections Enforcement Commission would not create an exploratory committee, but it would allow her to use her personal funds as she travels the state and talks to voters.

Klarides, a 55-year-old lawyer, left the legislature in January after more than two decades representing the Naugatuck Valley. In October, she married Greg Butler, the executive vice president and general counsel of Eversource Energy. The utility has come under fire for rate hikes and its handling of outages following a series of storms last year.

She was not available for interviews Wednesday, said a spokesman, Sebastian Rougemont.

During her time in the legislature, Klarides was known as an advocate for victims’ rights. She helped push through legislation that expanded mandatory use for ignition interlock switches for those convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol, an achievement that won her an award from the state chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

She describes herself as a fiscal conservative who has supported legalized abortion and championed marriage equality. She has also been criticized by Democrats for standing by former President Donald Trump, whom she introduced at a rally in Bridgeport in 2016.

“While 2016 Trump delegate Themis Klarides reportedly confers with Donald Trump’s fan club [at the Republican Governors Association] in Tennessee over whether or not to run, Gov. Lamont continues to deliver real and popular results for Connecticut families, small businesses and workers,” Sam Newton, deputy communications director for the Democratic Governors Association, said in a written statement. “Gov. Lamont’s steady and proactive leadership in navigating Connecticut through the pandemic has saved lives and boosted the state’s economic recovery. Regardless of which GOP candidates decide to jump in this race, they’ll be stuck at the hip to Donald Trump’s toxic agenda, as Gov. Lamont continues to unify Connecticut behind his continued successes.”

Klarides sat out the 2018 campaign, which saw more than a half-dozen candidates vie for the GOP gubernatorial nomination.

But Klarides is the first Republican to formally express interest in the 2022 race. Earlier this year, New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart declared she would not be a candidate.

When asked to comment on Klarides’ announcement, Bob Stefanowski, the party’s 2018 nominee, said, “it’s not important what I think about Themis exploring a run for office, it’s far more important what the people of Connecticut think.”

Stefanowski, a businessman from Madison, said “people are hungry for new leadership and new ideas,” but given the toll of the COVID-19 pandemic, “the last thing on their mind right now is a political campaign.”

He declined to say whether he plans another run. “I’ve been humbled by the number of people who stop me every day and ask me to run again, and they are the ones that matter most to me,” Stefanowski said.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont is widely expected to seek reelection but he has yet to formally announce his plans. Lamont has enjoyed consistently high job approval ratings throughout the pandemic, in sharp contrast to his predecessor, fellow Democrat Dannel P. Malloy.

Daniela Altimari can be reached at dnaltimari@courant.com .

