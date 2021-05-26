Japanese Breakfast will hold a book and record signing at Repo Records

As Karen O puts it: “Music and food are the great universal, unifying forces.” And Michelle Zauner agrees. Growing up in households with one Korean parent, the Japanese Breakfast singer and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman came of age eating dishes like kalbi and japjae while pouring their emotions into music. But thanks to Zauner’s heartrending new memoir, Crying in H Mart, which centers on the devastating loss of her mother, they recently discovered that there’s even more that unifies them. Both experienced traumatic loss at a young age. They understand what it’s like to grow up biracial in America. They hated piano lessons as kids. And, they both love the ’80s pop star Tiffany, whose sound Karen O detects a whiff of in Japanese Breakfast’s third, and latest, studio album, Jubilee. It was on the occasion of album and the memoir’s release—it’s been a very busy summer for Zauner—that they connected for the first time, to talk about all that binds them, whether they realized it or not.