Japanese Breakfast will hold a book and record signing at Repo Records

By Samantha Sullivan
xpn.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichelle Zauner will be signing copies of the new Japanese Breakfast album and her memoir at Repo Records on Wednesday, June 2, at 6 pm. The event is two days before the release of Jubilee, but fans who attend will be able to purchase a copy of the record early.

thekey.xpn.org
