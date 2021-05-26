Cancel
Beanstalk, an indoor vertical farming start-up, is putting down roots in Herndon this fall

By Matt Blitz
Cover picture for the articleBeanstalk, an indoor vertical farming start-up, is putting down roots in Herndon with plans to invest more than $2 million to open a facility and farm this fall. The Virginia-based company is expanding and opening a “scaled-up version” of their existing farm in the Lorton/Springfield area right off of Herndon Parkway and near the impending Herndon Metro station, Beanstalk co-founder Michael Ross writes Reston Now in an email.

www.restonnow.com
