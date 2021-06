It might have been one of the last four teams in the 64-team NCAA tournament field but no one should underestimate Alabama baseball in the Ruston Regional this weekend. The Crimson Tide (31-24, 14-19 SEC) earned a No. 3 seed and will face the ACC tournament runner-up in No. 2 seed NC State on Friday afternoon at J.C Love Field at Pat Patterson Park on the campus of Louisiana Tech, who will is the one seed and will face Rider that night. Subscribe for full article.