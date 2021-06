Durham, N.C. – Durham County Cooperative Extension is celebrating the launch of its 2021 Report to the Community with a series of events for the community. The week of events will run from Monday, May 24 through Friday, May 28 and will highlight each of Durham County Cooperative Extension’s program areas. This week was proclaimed Cooperative Extension Week by the Durham Board of County Commissioners at their Monday, May 10, 2021, meeting. The 2021 Report to the Community can be found online at: https://durham.ces.ncsu.edu/reports-to-the-community/