Here are the top 49ers headlines for Wednesday, June 2. Four 49ers Land on CBS Sports' Top 100 NFL Players of 2021. There's plenty of anticipation surrounding the start of the 2021 season. Though there's ample time before players take their first snap of the season (15 weeks to be exact), that doesn't stop fans and national pundits alike from already ranking their top players heading into the year. Pete Prisco of CBS Sports compiled his list of the Top 100 players heading into the 2021 season, with a top-heavy list of 49ers making the cut.