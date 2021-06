The Dallas Cowboys schedule for the 2021 season with the second-weakest slate of opponents in the NFL. But even with Dak Prescott returning, there are reasons for concern. Fans witnessed one of the NFL’s worst defenses last year. Bringing in Dan Quinn as the defensive coordinator and reuniting him with some of his key players might help this unit take a step forward. But the Cowboys’ secondary is still a problem and a lack of depth on the offensive line could cause problems in a 17-game season.