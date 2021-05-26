Hydraulic Thumb
Mecalac now offers a new hydraulic thumb option for its recently re-configured two-piece boom with offset, available for 6MCR skid excavators and 7MWR wheeled excavator models. The new thumb makes it easy to pick up, maintain and move large or long objects, transforming material handling capabilities for applications such as truck loading or pipe laying. This makes it ideal for contractors in a number of industries including utilities, landscaping, road maintenance and general construction.correctionalnews.com