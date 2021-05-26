Cancel
Mets Acquire Billy McKinney From Brewers

RealGM
 17 days ago

The New York Mets have acquired outfielder Billy McKinney from the Milwaukee Brewers for Minor League pitcher Pedro Quintana. McKinney, 26, is a former first-round pick. The Mets have struggled with injuries as of late.

baseball.realgm.com
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
