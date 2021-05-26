‘This Is Us’ creator explains the Season 5 finale wedding shocker
SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the fifth season finale of “This Is Us.”. The Season 5 finale of This Is Us, like so many other major episodes, ended with a surprise twist. It shouldn’t have been too surprising for longtime viewers of the NBC drama, though, that the episode that was supposed to focus on Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson), the mother of his twin babies, tying the knot didn’t actually end with the duo walking down the aisle.www.chicagotribune.com