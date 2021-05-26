WisEye Morning Minute: Senate Committee Hearing on Ending Enhanced Federal UI
As reported by WisPolitics.com, the Senate Committee on Labor and Regulatory Reform held a public hearing Tuesday to hear testimony on legislation that could end enhanced federal unemployment benefits in Wisconsin. Senate Bill 354 was introduced last week by Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester). It would end the $300 a week in federal benefits that are in addition to the maximum state benefit of $370 a week. The federal benefit is scheduled to run out in September, and Gov. Tony Evers has indicated he'd likely veto the bill if it reached his desk. In this segment, committee member Sen. Robert Wirch (D-Somers) and committee chair Sen. Stephen Nass (R-Whitewater) debate issues around child care costs and the local economy.www.lakegenevanews.net