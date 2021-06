Juno spacecraft has brought us some of the most incredible photos of Jupiter over the last few years. It recently flew close to Jupiter’s giant moon Ganymede, and it’s the closest any spacecraft flew to it in more than 20 years. During its flyby, Juno took some photos, and as usual – it didn’t disappoint. The first two images were sent back to Earth and they give us a wonderful and detailed look at the icy mammoth.