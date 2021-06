Have you ever heard that it’s better to give than to receive? Well, we couldn’t agree more. The feeling of doing something nice for someone else, even a stranger, exceeds by far ever getting something yourself. We really believe in spreading kindness and generosity everywhere you go, and we hope we can inspire you to join us and do things with love. Our first story today is about a homeless dog we found who needed a bath, food, and a home. Follow its journey from living on the streets to adoption in a loving home.