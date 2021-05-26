Watch: Monster Hunter Digital Event - May 2021, Live!
Yet another Monster Hunter Digital Event is about to get underway, with Capcom sharing more details on both Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2. This time we'll be getting info on Monster Hunter Rise's Version 3.0 update as well as "the latest news" on Monster Hunter Stories 2. It kicks off at 7am Pacific / 10am Eastern / 3pm UK / 4pm CEST, so sit back, get comfy, and get involved with our live chat as you enjoy the show.www.nintendolife.com