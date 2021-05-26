5 ways to make your daily developer check-ins more effective

When running a business, it’s important to make sure that you are saving as much money as possible that can then be put towards good use, for example, re-investing in the more innovative sides of your company. This can often be as important as boosting sales in order to make money in the first place. This is especially true when you are running a web development company, where you are expected to deliver high-quality packages while running big orders while also making sure that you are able to bring the best website possible to your client without breaking the bank in the process.