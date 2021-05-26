5 ways to make your daily developer check-ins more effective
This article was written by Tammy Xu and originally published on Built In. Daily check-ins — also known as stand-ups or huddles — are such a fundamental part of agile that it’s hard to imagine the software development process without them. But at many companies, check-ins are more of an institution than a useful practice: people list a few items on their to-do lists, the team breaks huddle, and everyone goes back to doing what they were doing.thenextweb.com