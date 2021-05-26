Cancel
Harrison County, KY

Harrison County church surprises young man with car

By Claire Crouch
Posted by 
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nKGc2_0aBxIysJ00

It was clear from his reaction, Kayne Martin had no idea he would be getting his very first car for free, but that’s exactly the surprise his family at Journey Church in Cynthiana pulled off.

Martin said, “I was like this can’t be true I was like you're lying.”

Surprises like this are not new for the church. They have given away five cars over the years, but this one may be extra special in light of the challenges caused by the pandemic.

Youth and Family Minister Bryan Martinez said, “When people weren't coming and giving dropped, we were like okay God we know you've got this, and we're still gonna try everything we can in the community to just make a difference.”

Martinez said the car was paid for essentially in pocket change. Church members gave what they could through their "Tide Jug" ministry, and a generous donor matched donations up to $2,500. All of it was done without Martin ever knowing.

“They would show up for church while we were collecting and we'd distract him for a second,” Martinez laughed.

Martin, who was recently baptized, was badly in need of a car. Transportation issues were infringing on his future, and he was relying solely on his mother who works the third shift at Toyota to get around.

“She would go to Walmart, sleep in the car, wait for him to get out, and then they would both go home and sleep,” Martinez explained.

Now, this set of wheels is opening a world of possibility to Martin. This kind gesture shows him there is good in the world, and the future is bright.

Bryan Martinez said, “Things are looking up for him, and we're excited to see what his future holds.”

Kayne Martin added, “It tells you God is good. They tell me he always has a purpose, and he really does because I wasn't expecting that at all.”

