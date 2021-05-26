Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Lake Shore Drive Could Be Renamed Du Sable Drive Today As City Council Prepares To Vote

By Justin Laurence
blockclubchicago.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Chicago’s iconic Lake Shore Drive could be renamed after the city’s first non-indigenous settler Wednesday — over the objection of Mayor Lori Lightfoot. City Council is set to consider a controversial plan to rename Lake Shore Drive for Jean Baptiste Point du Sable, Chicago’s first permanent, non-indigenous settler. Du Sable, a Black man believed to be of Haitian descent, arrived here establishing a trading post and farm at the mouth of the Chicago River in 1779.

blockclubchicago.org
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
City
St. Charles, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sophia King
Person
Lori Lightfoot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Chicago Park District#Lake Michigan#Lake Shore Drive#East Lake#Chicago River#City Council#Haitian#The Sun Times#Chicagoans#The Dusable Museum#Congress Parkway#Chicago Spire#Michigan Avenue#Navy Pier#Hollywood Avenue#East 67th Street#Farm#White Sox Park#Mayor Lori Lightfoot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Chicago, ILNBC Chicago

Chicago's Beaches to Reopen for Memorial Day Weekend

Chicago took a step toward a normal summer Monday as the city revealed its beaches will reopen just in time for Memorial Day weekend. The more than two-dozen beaches along the Lake Michigan shoreline will reopen on May 28, the Friday of Memorial Day weekend, said Mike Kelly, superintendent and CEO of the Chicago Park District. The city's beaches were closed during the summer of 2020 in line with COVID-19 restrictions.
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

Proper Title announces new Orland Park location and lead salesperson

Proper Title, LLC, a full-service title insurance firm serving the residential and commercial real estate industry, has announced the opening of a new office at 15643 S. 94th Ave., in Orland Park, Ill., to accommodate its fast-growing business. The firm has hired Kathy Connelly as the lead salesperson of the new southwest suburban office, which marks the 11th closing location for Proper Title across Chicago and its suburbs and its fourth new office in the past two years.
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

Wright Heerema Architects complete new office buildout in Old Post Office

Wright Heerema Architects, the Chicago-based architectural and interior design firm, recently completed work on a new office suite in Chicago’s historic Old Post Office for the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning (CMAP), the regional organization responsible for seven Northeastern Illinois counties’ plans. The 37,400-square-foot fourth floor suite at 433 W. Van Buren Street incorporates modern office elements while blending with the historic features of the space, providing the agency with a more open and collaborative workspace.
Barrington, ILChicago Tribune

Darch, trustees sworn in to new terms on Barrington Village Board

Karen Darch was recently sworn in to a fifth term as Barrington village president, and the oath of office was also administered to reelected Village Clerk Tony Ciganetk, and trustees Todd Sholeen, Jennifer Wondrasek and Mike Moran. The five of them ran unopposed in the April 6 election as team...
Illinois Statecilfm.com

Portion of West Illinois Avenue closed in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) — A portion of West Illinois Avenue in Carterville is closed until further notice due to a partially collapsed sewer drain. The problem was found Monday morning. City leaders say it’s likely that West Illinois Avenue between Division and Olive streets will be closed until at least...
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

Habitat Company awarded management contract for Sandburg Village condos

The Habitat Company, a leading U.S. multifamily developer and property manager, announced today the firm has been awarded property management of Carl Sandburg Village Condominium Association No. 1 in Chicago. The Habitat Company assumed management responsibilities of the building’s 567 units on May 1, 2021. The addition of Carl Sandburg Village Condominium Association No. 1 to Habitat’s property management portfolio underscores the firm’s consistent growth over the past year. In fact, Habitat has experienced an increase of more than 1,500 condominium units under its management in 2021 alone.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

The Spin: Pritzker tries to clear up mask confusion | State’s eviction moratorium will be phased out by August | Giannoulias gets boost from Downstate Democrats

Good afternoon on this tax filing deadline Monday. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced today that the state is no longer requiring fully vaccinated people in Illinois to wear face coverings in most situations. As the Tribune’s Dan Petrella notes, that puts the state in line with new, more lenient, federal guidance that caught many by surprise last week. Last Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control ...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

1 killed, 1 critically injured in crash on Lake Shore Drive near Douglas: police

A person was killed, and another person was critically injured, in a crash Sunday night on Lake Shore Drive near Douglas on the South Side. About 7:30 p.m., a man was speeding in a vehicle southbound on Lake Shore Drive with another male passenger, when he lost control of the vehicle in the 3500 block of South Lake Shore Drive, and struck a tree, Chicago police said. The force from the crash caused the car to catch fire.
Cook County, ILchicagocrusader.com

Push for Statewide Homeowner Relief bill gets county board and suburban mayors support

County Officials and Suburban Mayors Push for Statewide Homeowner Relief, Increased Capacity for Municipalities to Rescue Vacant Buildings. Chicago, IL —Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle today joined a coalition of suburban mayors and other local leaders to support the systemic reforms proposed in the Homeowner Relief and Community Recovery Act. The legislation, Senate Bill 1721, will empower communities and local governments to transform vacant properties into homes and businesses and put them back on the tax rolls more quickly while helping residents stay in their homes by reducing predatory interest rates. The officials urged passage of the bill by the Illinois House of Representatives after it passed in the Senate last month.
Naperville, ILnapervilleparks.org

Frontier Kite Fly Set for Sunday, June 6

The steady winds at Frontier Sports Complex on Naperville’s south side provide the perfect atmosphere for kite flying. On Sunday, June 6 from 1:00-4:00 p.m., kite experts from Chicago Kite will bring an amazing fleet of kites—some 90 feet long—to dazzle and inspire participants in the Naperville Park District’s Frontier Kite Fly, presented by The Branch. Participants also can enjoy flying kites at this free event, either by bringing their own kites or purchasing them onsite from Chicago Kite.
Chicago, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Pritzker signs rental assistance bill, says he will ‘phase out’ eviction moratorium by August

SPRINGFIELD - Gov. JB Pritzker announced Monday the state will plan to “phase out” its moratorium on pandemic-related evictions by August and launched a new program to provide assistance to renters and homeowners financially impacted by COVID-19. The announcement regarding the planned end of the eviction moratorium came as Pritzker signed House Bill 2877, a bill that expands the Illinois Rental Payment Program to a total of $1.5 billion, and requires the sealing of eviction records filed due to financial hardship through August of 2022.
Cook County, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Cook County officials call for change of tax sale system

Cook County officials Saturday spoke in support of changes to the tax sale system that they said would help homeowners keep their properties and help municipalities move more quickly to save abandoned properties. When homeowners in Illinois fall behind on property taxes, penalties and interest of up to 18% are...
Illinois Stateleisuregrouptravel.com

Enjoy Diverse Attractions Along Illinois’ Waterways

From scenic cruises to charming downtown districts, these three Illinois regions offer plentiful activities for visitors. While they all offer distinct personalities and attractions, the three regions of Great Rivers & Routes, Illinois’ Heritage Corridor and the Quad Cities are all defined by the mighty Midwestern Rivers that pass through them. All three areas offer beautiful state parks, delicious food and engaging museums that enlighten visitors about Illinois’ natural history, Native American heritage and innovative small businesses. Whether you seek a brisk hike or a leisurely afternoon of shopping, these three DMOs showcase the best of what Illinois has to offer.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

Lightfoot says Chicagoans should keep wearing masks

Mayor Lori Lightfoot today made it clear Chicago’s COVID-19 mask mandate will stay around for a while, going against recent guidance from top health officials including presidential chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci. The Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance last week saying fully vaccinated people no longer will...
Cook County, ILhfchronicle.com

Preckwinkle announces launch of Cook County Equity Fund Taskforce

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced recently the launch of a more than 50-member taskforce to advise her administration on strategic investments from the new Cook County Equity Fund, which addresses historical disparities and disinvestment in Black and Latinx communities. The Cook County Equity Fund was established by President...