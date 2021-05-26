Lake Shore Drive Could Be Renamed Du Sable Drive Today As City Council Prepares To Vote
CHICAGO — Chicago’s iconic Lake Shore Drive could be renamed after the city’s first non-indigenous settler Wednesday — over the objection of Mayor Lori Lightfoot. City Council is set to consider a controversial plan to rename Lake Shore Drive for Jean Baptiste Point du Sable, Chicago’s first permanent, non-indigenous settler. Du Sable, a Black man believed to be of Haitian descent, arrived here establishing a trading post and farm at the mouth of the Chicago River in 1779.blockclubchicago.org