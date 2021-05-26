Drunk Father Kills 10-Year-Old Child For Intervening In Fight With Wife
A 10-year-old boy in India was killed by his father for intervening in a fight between the man and his wife. The police were called to a home in the state of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning. Dehat Police Precinct in-charge Sunil Khemaria said the accused, identified as Shaukeen Adivasi, was drunk at the time of the incident. Adivasi was quarrelling with his wife and also beat her up several times, Khemaria told the Press Trust of India.www.ibtimes.com