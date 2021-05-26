Cancel
For the First Time Ever, the Louvre Will Be Led by a Woman

Cover picture for the article

The Louvre has made a historic new hire: For the first time in its nearly 230-year history, the world’s largest art museum will be run by a woman. Laurence des Cars, who has led the Musée d’Orsay and Musée de l’Orangerie for four years, will step into the role of president and CEO of the Louvre on September 1. She replaces Jean-Luc Martinez, who has served as director since April 2013.

