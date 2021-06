BMW’s best selling car, by quite a big margin, is the X3. It actually makes good sense; the BMW X3 is barely more money than the 3 Series and yet it’s bigger, more practical, and more comfortable. Most customers don’t care that the 3 Series is sharper and more dynamic, though don’t sleep on the X3’s handling — it’s actually a good little crossover to drive. Now that the BMW X3 has been given an LCI facelift, though, it looks better, has more modern tech, and gets a couple of interior tweaks to make ownership more enjoyable.