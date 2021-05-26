Cancel
NFL

Champ Bailey on former teammate Tim Tebow: 'Infectious' leader, but 'he's just not an NFL quarterback'

By Cody Benjamin
CBS Sports
 16 days ago

Everyone and their mother has an opinion on Tim Tebow's return to the NFL. But few people (and few mothers) know Tebow as well as Champ Bailey. The retired Hall of Fame cornerback, who spent 10 of his 15 seasons with the Denver Broncos, called the former quarterback his teammate for both of Tebow's two years as a Mile High signal-caller. On Wednesday, he joined CBS Sports' All Things Covered podcast, co-hosted by Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden, to offer his perspective on Tebow's sudden march back to the gridiron.

Tim Tebow
#Nfl Quarterback#American Football#Nfl Football#Hall Of Fame#The Denver Broncos#Cbs Sports#Fame Cornerback#Comeback Wins#Love#Center
Denver Broncos
Jacksonville Jaguars
