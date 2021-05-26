Champ Bailey on former teammate Tim Tebow: 'Infectious' leader, but 'he's just not an NFL quarterback'

Everyone and their mother has an opinion on Tim Tebow's return to the NFL. But few people (and few mothers) know Tebow as well as Champ Bailey. The retired Hall of Fame cornerback, who spent 10 of his 15 seasons with the Denver Broncos, called the former quarterback his teammate for both of Tebow's two years as a Mile High signal-caller. On Wednesday, he joined CBS Sports' All Things Covered podcast, co-hosted by Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden, to offer his perspective on Tebow's sudden march back to the gridiron.