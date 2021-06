To think that Alex Cejka would be in line to win the calendar year Grand Slam on the PGA Tour Champions in 2021 was all sorts of preposterous at the start of May. For starters, the 50-year-old Czech-German hadn’t played in only two Champions event, one in February and one in late April. He had limited status on the tour having won just once during his time on the PGA Tour (and four times on the European Tour). In order to compete in the year’s first senior major, the Regions Tradition in early May, he needed Jay Haas to withdraw from the field and allow him to jump off the alternate list.