Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Two DFW bars set to become ‘Simpsons’ themed starting next month

By Jt
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Many fans of ‘The Simpsons’ have wished they were in the fictional Springfield as opposed to the cities they live in. Luckily for Simpsons’ fans in DFW, two bars in the area will soon be giving them the chance to live out those dreams. The Whippersnapper and High Fives recently...

www.audacy.com
Audacy

Audacy

25K+
Followers
33K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Restaurants
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Dallas Morning News#Miller High Life#Office#High Fives#Dfw Bars#Walking#Themes#Springfield#Co Founder Phil Schanbaum#Cities#Selling#Distance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
MoviesPosted by
Audacy

Liam's List: Ben Fong-Torres, Oracle movies & Stern Grove

This explosion of music, dance and unbridled joy is the summer shot in the arm we all need . In New York’s Washington Heights, bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos) plans his move back to his family’s ancestral home in the Dominican Republic to set up a beach bar, but is distracted by wannabe fashion designer Vanessa (Melissa Barrera). During a summer heat wave, a blackout and winning lottery ticket will change his life and that of many of his neighbors. Lin Manuel Miranda penned the original stage script and the Bay Area’s Jon Chiu directed. The movie is being screened at Oracle Park on Friday at 6:30 p.m. as part of the team's LGBTQ+ movie nights. You can also see "In The Heights" via HBO MAX.
Dallas, TXDallas News

You can order a bowl of ramen in Dallas or Fort Worth from a star of Netflix show ‘Chef’s Table’

If you’ve been watching Chef’s Table on Netflix, pretending to enjoy some of the world’s most beautiful restaurants from the comfort of your couch, you can now order food from New York City’s Ivan Ramen in Dallas and Fort Worth. Restaurateur Ivan Orkin is selling bowls of tonkotsu and shoyu ramen for delivery and pickup near Uptown Dallas, Preston Hollow in Dallas, and in parts of Fort Worth.
Addison, TXPosted by
CultureMap Dallas

Biscuits and coffee add buzz to booming Dallas center near Addison

An Addison shopping center that's been undergoing a makeover has signed on four new tenants whose irresistible goods include biscuits, coffee, and killer eyeglasses. The center is Prestonwood Place, a 133,000 square-foot retail center at the southeast corner of Belt Line and Montfort roads in Addison, adjacent to Village on the Parkway and Prestonwood Town Center.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Two Katy restaurants named to Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas

Two Katy restaurants have been named to Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas for 2021. That’s My Dog and Pappa Gyros both ranked on the list of the top best food joints based on ratings from the popular food review website. In order to be considered for the Yelp Top 100, restaurants must have a five-star rating, and their menu items must be priced at $30 or less per person.
Dallas, TXpapercitymag.com

Linda Custard’s Love of Theater Set the Stage For a Cultural Institution

If you’ve ever joined a board in the Dallas community, you’ve probably encountered this month’s “She’s the Bomb” feature, Linda Custard. This powerhouse has worked tirelessly for years for organizations ranging from the Junior League of Dallas to The Salvation Army. We tried to chat by phone, but the cacophony generated by my dog and her lawn being mowed made us decide an in-person conversation was needed. The Meadows Museum at Southern Methodist University is another passion of hers, so we made a date at the famed institution, which is known for its rich collection of Spanish art (an achievement Custard was integral in). We spent an enchanting day wandering through the galleries, then lunched in the Founder’s Room under the watchful eye of museum founder Algur H. Meadows, whose portrait oversees the room.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
Dallas, TXpapercitymag.com

The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend

In Dallas this weekend, attend a live music performance or party, shop local vendors at a Plano pop-up market, grab a new canned cocktail at Toller Patio, and more. Live music is back at Southside Ballroom this Sunday as DJ and record producer Diplo will be performing at 9 pm. Hosted by Disco Donnie Presents, the show will take place in the Music Hall and is ages 18 and up. Purchase tickets here.
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

Jeff “Skin” Wade and the Record Label That Wants to Change Dallas

As our feature profile of Ben and Skin goes live, a look at a side project that wants to help some Dallas nonprofits and has more than a few big names participating. Hopefully you’ll be entertained by a story I wrote in this month’s issue (“Brothers From Another Mother,” which is online today). On the surface, it’s about Ben Rogers and Jeff “Skin” Wade, two guys who do a radio show. But it’s really about childhood friendships and hip-hop and the vicissitudes of life and taking creative risks. Inspired by their journey, I took a risk in how I chose to bring you their narrative, inviting them to collaborate in the storytelling rather than just serve as subjects. You’ll see.
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

In Expo Park, PAO Projects Wants to Help Foster Emergent Artists in Dallas

Peter Augustus Owen wants to provide space for new artists at PAO Projects, the contemporary art gallery he recently opened in Exposition Park. The idea for the venue came from his experiences with nontraditional artists who didn’t fit into what he described as the “machine of contemporary art galleries.” He saw plenty of these artists while working in marketing and PR in Asia for Perrotin, a well-known chain with art galleries in Paris, New York, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. While there, Owen came up with his idea to provide a platform for the Asian artists he encountered in the United States. The result was PAO Projects, which celebrated its first opening last weekend.
Dallas, TXglasstire.com

Logocentric: Alicia Eggert at Liliana Bloch Gallery, Dallas

For the past decade and some change, Alicia Eggert has placed language at the center of her sculpture practice, usually taking the form of signage, which tries to account for the materiality of its content. She has a Derridean streak of thinking, hinging on the ways presence and absence of signifier and signified make meanings visible or felt by a body in space/time. But Eggert’s pieces are much more fun than Derrida, their puns less tedious. Her current show’s title, Conditions of Possibility, is vague and jargony compared to the work on view, which is at times funny, poetic, direct, and conceptually elegant. This is the Liliana Bloch Gallery’s first solo showing of the Denton-based artist, though her neon and kinetic installations have been widely exhibited in the region and beyond.