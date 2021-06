NEEDHAM, Mass. — Water changes from a gray to a blue-green, flowers begin to bloom, and with restaurants reopening it can only mean one thing: it is spring on Martha’s Vineyard. Shayna Seymour takes a stroll near the Edgartown Harbor light, checks in at the Harbor View hotel, visits the Oak Bluffs Gingerbread Houses, and warms up with a bowl of conch chowder. She also tours the Martha’s Vineyard Museum where she learns about the little-known history of Black and Native American whaling captains.