Energy Industry

Court orders Royal Dutch Shell to cut net emissions by 45%

By Associated Press
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court on Wednesday ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its carbon emissions by net 45% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels in a landmark case brought by climate activism groups, which hailed the decision as a victory for the planet. The Hague District...

Roger Cox
