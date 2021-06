The Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County will host a household hazardous waste collection event on Saturday June 12th at Portage High School from 9am to 2pm. The district says Porter County residents are also encouraged to bring old documents for secure shredding as Secure Shred Document Disposal will be at the collection event. Porter County residents can also exchange old gas cans for eco-friendly 2.5 gallon gas cans free. Supplies are limited. Gas cans will be distributed on a first come first serve basis. For those unable to participate on June 12th the third household hazardous waste collection event is scheduled for Saturday, June 26th at Westchester Intermediate School in Chesterton, 9am-2pm CST. For more information on Porter County collection events, contact the Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County at (219) 465-3694, or visit www.PorterCountyRecycling.org .