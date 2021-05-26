Want to Promote Allyship in Your Company? Crowdsource It
Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) heritage month arrived this year amidst great heartache from AAPI violence and the great achievement of Chloe Zhao's breakthrough Oscar win. The events invite a different response, one that acknowledges history, achievements, and heartaches. We must rethink how we honor the deep, rich, and complex contributions of the AAPI community during this heritage month to break through myths and engage in allyship.www.inc.com