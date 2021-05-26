The Lunchtime Sports Sandwich to Broadcast Live at Pizza Hut

The Lunchtime Sports Sandwich will hit the road Thursday, but luckily the guys don’t have to travel too far. Nathan Sage and Steve Sell will broadcast this weeks episode Live from the McPherson Pizza Hut dine-in location at 2215 E. Kansas Avenue in McPherson. The show will be at its regularly scheduled time at 12:15 p.m. but will feature James Bolieu with Pizza Hut as he will be spinning the prize wheel for lucky customers for a chance to win a prizes. Pizza Hut will also be accepting applications at this time and possibly conducting on the spot interviews. Come enjoy some pizza with a side of sports this Thursday, May 27th at 12:15 p.m at the McPherson Pizza Hut dine-in location.